Hà Nội International Women's Football tournament opens at Hàng Đẫy Stadium

HÀ NỘI — The T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football tournament began on Thursday at Hàng Đẫy Stadium, featuring both an opening ceremony and two matches.

During the opening ceremony, Đỗ Đình Hồng, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports and head of the tournament organising committee, said: “This tournament provides a valuable opportunity for sports exchanges and co-operation among the capitals of participating countries.

"It not only strengthens friendly relationships and mutual understanding through sports but also allows international and Vietnamese women's football teams to share experiences and enhance their competitive levels.”

Hồng also emphasised the importance of the tournament in promoting Hà Nội as a culturally rich, dynamic, and enthusiastic destination for sports.

“Through this event and accompanying cultural and tourism experiences, Hà Nội affirms its position as a modern and developed city while preserving its unique cultural identity. It also showcases the spirit of openness, friendliness, and hospitality of the capital's people towards international guests,” he added.

Đỗ Vinh Quang, Deputy General Director of T&T Group, the main sponsor of the tournament, added: “For women's football to develop significantly and achieve notable successes, it needs increased attention and investment.

"This tournament serves as a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese female players to compete against strong opponents, helping them gain experience and improve the quality of women's football in our country.”

Present at the event, head coach of the Vietnamese women's football team, Mai Đức Chung, said: “For women's football clubs, this tournament is extremely beneficial. While the Vietnamese women's team have plans for training and friendly matches with international teams, clubs often face challenges in finding similar opportunities. This tournament allows clubs to learn from one another and gain valuable experience.”

The tournament features four clubs: Beijing FC (China), Manila Digger FC (the Philippines), Hà Nội, and Thái Nguyên T&T.

On the opening day, both Vietnamese teams enjoyed impressive victories, with Thái Nguyên T&T defeating Beijing FC 3-1, and Hà Nội triumphing over Manila Digger with a score of 6-0.

The event, which runs until October 7, is part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2024). VNS