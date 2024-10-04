Trent really is the Real deal

Paul Kennedy

I have an awful lot in common with the professional footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We were both born in Liverpool, both played football from when we were old enough to walk.

And, well, that’s it really.

He went on to become one of the greatest footballers in the world, and I hung up my boots from around about the age when it was legal for me to buy beer.

There is one more trait we might share. When I was about his age now, I decided to pack a bag, buy a one-way flight to Hong Kong, and leave my home city.

I wanted to see a bit of the world, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.

Trent right now is also at a crossroads. Liverpool fans are desperate for the attacking fullback to put pen to paper and sign a new contract.

As things stand, Liverpool could lose their vice captain at the end of the season, and word on the street is that Real Madrid are desperate to acquire his services.

Now here’s the thing, if I was him, I’d be off like a shot.

I know Liverpool fans won’t want to read that, but come on, wouldn’t you?

He’s 26 years old, bags of talent, won everything possible with Liverpool, and now he has the chance to move to Madrid, the biggest football club in the world, earn a bucket full of money and be their star man.

His BFF Jude Bellingham is already there which for me, makes it an absolute no-brainer.

Liverpool have made a great start to the season under new manager Arne Slot but the team is in a transitional period right now.

Heading in the right direction, sure, but it’s far from a foregone conclusion the Reds will have the same kind of success they saw under the previous manager, Jurgen Klopp.

If he does stay, Trent will no doubt captain Liverpool in the not-so-distant future, but if Real Madrid do come calling, it will be difficult for him to say no.

And could any Liverpool fan really blame him? VNS