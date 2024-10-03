Asian Open Junior Pickleball Championships to begin in Quảng Nam

QUẢNG NAM — The 2024 Asian Open Junior Pickleball Championships’ opening ceremony will be held on October 5 in Tam Kỳ City in Quảng Nam Province.

The event, which is co-organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Nam, the Asian Pickleball Federation and the DHL Event Media Joint Stock Company, will last until October 10.

It will feture 100 athletes from Malaysia, Japan, China, India, Taiwan (China), and Việt Nam.

Players will compete for 12 set of medals in various categories, including men's and women's singles, as well as men's and women’s doubles, from U12 to U16.

Most notably, talented Vietnamese player Sophia Trần Phương Anh will also take part in the competition. The 16-year-old girl and her partner successfully won two gold medals U18 mixed doubles and U19+ mix doubles in World Pickleball Championship held in Bali in Indonesia. VNS