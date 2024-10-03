Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

Asian Open Junior Pickleball Championships to begin in Quảng Nam

October 03, 2024 - 12:57
The event will feature 100 athletes from Malaysia, Japan, China, India, Taiwan (China), and Việt Nam.

 

The 2024 Asian Open Junior Pickleball Championships will open in Tam Kỳ City in Quảng Nam Province. — Photo danviet.vn

QUẢNG NAM — The 2024 Asian Open Junior Pickleball Championships’ opening ceremony will be held on October 5 in Tam Kỳ City in Quảng Nam Province.

The event, which is co-organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Nam, the Asian Pickleball Federation and the DHL Event Media Joint Stock Company, will last until October 10.

It will feture 100 athletes from Malaysia, Japan, China, India, Taiwan (China), and Việt Nam.

Players will compete for 12 set of medals in various categories, including men's and women's singles, as well as men's and women’s doubles, from U12 to U16.

Most notably, talented Vietnamese player Sophia Trần Phương Anh will also take part in the competition. The 16-year-old girl and her partner successfully won two gold medals U18 mixed doubles and U19+ mix doubles in World Pickleball Championship held in Bali in Indonesia. VNS

 

Pickleball sport Việt Nam tournament

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom