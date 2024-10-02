Nam Định prepare for second win in AFC Champions League 2

Football

NAM ĐỊNH — Both Việt Nam’s Thép Xanh Nam Định and Thailand's Bangkok United have the potential to stake an early claim for the top spot if they win the second match of Group G in the AFC Champions League 2 on October 2 in Nam Định Province.

Both teams won their opening matches, Nam Định secured a 2-0 victory against Lee Man of Hong Kong while Bangkok United claimed a 4-2 triumph against Tampines Rovers of Singapore.

With both teams level on points, Bangkok United temporarily sit on top due to goal difference. A win for either side will help them assume control of the group heading into the remaining four matches.

Nam Định recently played to an unexpected draw against Hoàng Anh Gia Lai in the domestic tournament. Despite being considered the stronger side, V.League 1 champions could not carry out their attacking tactics and failed to score a single goal.

After three matches, they have scored just once.

Coach Vũ Hồng Việt was not pleased with his front line's performance, saying that they had not been sharp enough while a congested schedule has left his players exhausted.

He added that the Nam Định players understood each other and were united during the game. To solve the problem, they needed to improve their performance against rivals who focused on strong defensive play.

It is believed that Việt will use all of his seven foreign players, including newly-signed striker Moses Odo from Nigeria and striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, V.League 1's best scorer.

As the club that has spent the most this season, Nam Định not only aims to retain their domestic crown but also hopes to make a big bang at the continental competition despite their first time participating in an international event.

Việt said the club's big investment clearly showed their ambitions and also created some necessary pressure for coaches and players to play hard in all tournaments. He expressed confidence in his plans.

"This season, we have to play a match every four days in three tournaments- V-League 1, National Cup and the Champions League 2. A strong squad with many player options and high-quality foreigners will help the coaching staff with line-up selection for each match," Việt said.

"I could not guarantee how far Nam Định will go in these events but I promise we will play strong and aim for the highest results. A win against Bangkok United on home ground will give us an advantage in the AFC competition before we travel to their hometown for the return match."

Bangkok United arrived in Nam Định with their strongest players, including Serbian 1-million-euro-valued left winger Luka Adzic. The team also features five other foreigners, including two strikers -- Richairo Zivkovic and Mamoud Eid - who have helped Bangkok United currently sit third in the Thai League.

In their latest five games, they won three and drew one. Their 0-0 draw against Rachaburi FC last week extend Bangkok United's unbeaten streak to seven matches across all competitions this season.

The match between Nam Định and Bangkok United will begin at 7pm at the Thiên Trường Stadium and will be broadcast live on FPT channels.

In another group G clash, Tampines will take on Lee Man at Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore, with both teams hoping to improve on their previous performances. VNS