Phong Phú Hà Nam win national U19 championship first leg

HÀ NỘI — A 1-0 win against HCM City helped Phong Phú Hà Nam win the first leg of the National Women's U19 Football Championship on October 2 in Hà Nội.

As the leading team of the six-side tournament, Hà Nam needed only one point from the match to maintain on the top spot.

A late strike by Vũ Thị Hoa in the 84th minute sealed Hà Nam's win against a tough rival.

In the other game, Thái Nguyên T&T beat Zantino Vĩnh Phúc 2-0.

Nguyễn Thu Trang scored a double on 45 and 90 minutes, both assisted by Nguyễn Ngô Thảo Nguyên.

After five matches, defending champions Hà Nam top the table with 13 points. Hà Nội second with nine points. Thái Nguyên sit third with eight points.

The second leg will begin on October 5 and wrap up after two weeks in Hà Nam Province.

The tournament winners will walk away with VNĐ100 million (US$4,000). Two runners-up will take VNĐ80 million and VNĐ50 million, respectively.

Organisers will also deliver bonuses to best players of the event known as Acecook Cup. — VNS