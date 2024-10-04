Kickboxers to seek Asian championship medals in Cambodia

Kickboxing

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam national team will take part in the Asian Kickboxing Championships in Cambodia from October 4 to 14.

This marks the third time that Việt Nam will participate in the continent-wide tournament. The nation's 32 strongest fighters will compete in 34 weight categories for men and women.

SEA Games champions Nguyễn Quang Huy, Triệu Thị Phương Thủy, Huỳnh Văn Tuấn, Nguyễn Thế Hưởng and Nguyễn Hoàng are expected to earn high results in Cambodia.

Việt Nam Kickboxing Federation President Vũ Đức Thịnh said Việt Nam has recently earned some remarkable achievements, and the national team is showing steady progress internationally.

"In this championship, our fighters are asked to give their best, with an aim of winning prestigious medals," said Thịnh.

"With many athletes from 25 countries and regions, it would be a good opportunities for the Vietnamese to learn a lot from their opponents and develop rapidly in their career."

General Secretary Dương Ngọc Hải added that, in addition to their expertise, coaches and athletes would have another task: promoting the beauty of the country, culture and people to international friends. — VNS