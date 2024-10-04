VFF nominated in AFC Annual Awards 2023

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has been shortlisted in two categories of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Annual Awards 2023.

The awards are given to the most outstanding performers in Asia during the football season. They are presented at the end of each year at a special gala.

With its brilliant achievements throughout the year, VFF has been named as one among three top contenders for the AFC Member Association of the Year in the Diamond category. The two other nominees are the Chinese Football Association and the Football Association of Thailand.

The Vietnamese football governing body is also nominated in the AFC President Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football in the Bronze category, along with the Football Federation of Cambodia and the Chinese Taipei Football Association.

Asia’s finest, headlined by the coveted AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women’s Player of the Year accolades, will be crowned on October 29 when the 28th edition of the Awards take place at the stunning Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea.

A world-class cast is in the running for the prestigious Player of the Year awards, including Yazan Al Naimat of Jordan, Seol Young-woo of South Korea and Akram Afif of Qatar. Meanwhile Australian Cortnee Vine, Japanese Kiko Seike and South Korea Kim Hye-ri are up for the AFC Women’s Player of the Year.

Recognising the growth of women’s football in recent years and the success of the continent’s top women’s players, the AFC Asian International Player of the Year (Women) prize will be awarded for the first time at this ceremony, with either Australia’s Ellie Carpenter or Japan’s Yui Hasegawa poised to make history and taking the total number of award categories to 19.

Other categories include AFC Futsal Player of the Year, AFC Coach of the Year (men and women), AFC Youth Player of the Year (men and women), AFC Regional Association of the Year and AFC Referees Special Award. VNS