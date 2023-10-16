VFF set high targets for national football in 2024

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) set tough tasks for the national teams during its annual general meeting on October 15 in Hà Nội.

At the press conference after the meeting, VFF Vice President Trần Anh Tú discussed the federation's activities in the previous year and plans for Việt Nam's teams in the next year.

"The national team of Việt Nam will have to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2024 Asian Cup and repeat their best result of entering the third qualification round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These are really tough targets," said Tú.

At the Asian Cup next January, Việt Nam are in Group D with Iraq, Japan and Indonesia.

The two top teams of each group and the four teams with the best result will advance to the quarter-finals.

At the World Cup second qualification, Việt Nam will play Iraq, the Philippines and Indonesia. The two strongest teams will secure their places in the next qualifier.

"These are all strong rivals. The VFF will have the best plans to prepare for the team so that they can complete their missions," said Tú.

The U23 squad will compete in the Asian Cup from April 15 to May 3 in Qatar.

A draw for 16 teams will take place on November 23.

Việt Nam are asked to at least pass the group stage and go as far as possible.

On the women's side, the national team has two events in 2024, the Southeast Asian Championship and the Paris Olympics.

Vice President Tú said it was time for the young players to grow up and replace their senior teammates shouldering the heavy duty in the future.

He said currently the U20 squad received strong support including a European training camp, to improve their capacity so that they would be ready for the 2027 World Cup.

Some of them will get a chance to take part in these events.

The national men's futsal team are also assigned difficult task.

The team has just qualified for the finals of the 2024 AFC Futsal Cup which is also a chance to qualify for the 2024 World Cup.

Coach Diego Giustozzi and his players are expected to be World Cup participants for a third time in a row. Their mission is to be in the top four teams to join hosts Uzbekistan in the highest-level tournament.

"It is not an easy target as Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Thailand are four powerhouses of Asia. Beating them is a big challenge. However, we still need a target to achieve," said Tú.

"Our team will have international friendly matches to sharpen their skills."

At the meeting, delegates also discussed and agreed with other activities to be conducted in 2024.

Among them were plans to develop school and amateur football movements; push youth football and organise junior football championships; improve women's football and hold more international friendly tournaments for women and allow women's clubs to compete internationally; and organise training courses for coaches and football staff.

Honours for federation

At the general meeting, the VFF and President Trần Quốc Tuấn were presented third-class Labour Medals for outstanding achievements in developing Vietnamese football and remarkable contributions in enhancing the position of Việt Nam in the international football arena.

Depute Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy congratulated the VFF and President Tuấn.

“We acknowledge the efforts and contributions of the VFF people, its managers, the Executive Committee and President Trần Quốc Tuấn individually," said Thủy.

"These awards are completely worthy of the dedication and contributions of the VFF in the development of the national football which has gained regional and international achievements.

"We hope that the VFF and President Tuấn will make more efforts in their work. In the upcoming period, not only football people but also those concerned with culture, sports and tourism must try harder to overcome difficulties and overcome challenges for better results."

President Tuấn confirmed that the medals were honours for VFF and him personally.

These awards would be a great motivation for the federation and its members to strive harder and work more effectively for success and reach new heights in the future. — VNS