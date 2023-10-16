Shaw claims inaugural Hanoi Open championship

Billiards

HÀ NỘI — Jayson Shaw came from behind to win the first Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2023 after defeating Albin Ouschan in the final match on October 15 in Hà Nội.

With roughly 2,500 raucous fans packed inside the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace, Shaw endured a nervy start, missing his pots and squandering opportunities. It allowed Ouschan to open up a 4-0 advantage.

Ouschan scratched on a combination and allowed the 2017 US Open champion Shaw to get on the board. The Scottish world No 6 claimed back-to-back racks to reduce the gap to 4-3.

Shaw restored parity at five apiece but Austrian Ouschan continued to display solid safety play and soon regained and extended his lead. A nice escape during another safety battle followed by an opportune break and run saw him move 10-5 ahead.

An unwanted scratch off the break from Ouschan allowed Shaw back to the table, and the Brit claimed back-to-back racks.

Shaw remained resilient and patient nonetheless and continued to chip away before eventually levelling up at 11 apiece and then 12 apiece.

Ouschan was breaking for the championship but the went in off into middle pocket and gave Shaw ball in hand with a kind layout. He cleared the table without any trouble to seal the US$30,000 top prize.

Speaking to media after his win, Shaw said the victory was for his little son who often asked if I lost when he came back home from tournaments. However, this time he could told the boy that his father was the champion.

Through the six-day championship, supporters had chances to watch a collection of world class players such as world number one Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz, number two Shane Van Boening and number five Fedor Gorst through their interesting games.

The organisers also invited legendary Efren Reyes of the Philippines to play two exhibition matches.

The Magician has won over 100 international titles lost 7-10 to Vietnamese nine-time national champion Nguyễn Anh Tuấn before beating billiards phenomenon Đỗ Khải 7-4.

The tournament was jointly organised by Matchroom, the world leader in hosting, promoting and broadcasting nine-ball pool, Hà Nội People's Committee and Vietcontent. — VNS