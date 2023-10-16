3F Galaxy win first Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — 3F Galaxy lifted the first Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2023 Brought by VNPAY trophy at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium on October 15 in Hà Nội.

The 3F, reigning champion of the Hanoi Basketball Championship, beat Next Level, winners of the Saigon Basketball Championship, 81-60 in a thrilling Grand Finale watched by 2,000 crazy supporters from both sides.

The two teams previously met each other last week in the group stages with 3F winning 94-59.

In the final, the 3F stuck with in-form Joshua Keyes, Tâm Đinh and Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh who were the stars of the Vietnam Basketball Association league which ended late September.

Next Level welcomed back veteran Justin Young who teamed up with Stefan Nguyễn Tuấn Tú, Michael Soy and Vincent Nguyễn in search of revenge in the final.

The 3F proved their strength right in the first quarter when they quickly took the first points and created a big gap with the Level, leading 20-11.

The second quarter saw the Level came back strongly. Caleb Nguyễn, Vincent and Stefan brought the crowd to their feet with perfect three-pointers. They gradually narrowed the gap and went ahead at 27-24 at the 4.13min mark.

However Keyes and Vinh did not let them enjoy their happiness long. The duo rotated to score and seized the lead back. At the break it was 36-31 for the 3F.

Returning to the court, the Level could not find a solution to the 3F's storming attacks. Despite their strong efforts, the Level could not catch up with the 3F's pace and lost 43-56 in the third quarter.

As the clock ticked, the 3F totally dominated the game and running out 81-60 winners.

Keyes was voted MVP and received a VNĐ20 million bonus as he made up double-double of 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.

The 3F recorded a unbeaten tournament to win the trophy and a VNĐ140 million cash prize.

The Level came second with VNĐ70 million and Phòng Không Không Quân were third, earning VNĐ40 million.

The championship, which saw eight amateur teams competing in the double-elimination format, was co-organised by New Sports and VTVcab under Hà Nội's Culture and Sports Department.

Organisers expected to create a playground with a professional-organised model and a new, attractive format for athletes. Meanwhile, it was expected to combine sports and entertainment in one, contributing to spreading and promoting basketball culture to the public.

In addition, the organisers also hoped to discover new talent to supplement professional teams and clubs participating in national and international tournaments. VNS