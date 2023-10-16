Việt Nam expect high results at Billie Jean King Cup

Tennis

HCM CITY Despite playing without their highest ranked player, the national tennis team of Việt Nam still expect positive results at the Billie Jean King Cup's Asia/Oceania Group III in Bahrain.

The team arrived at the competition venue on Sunday, and have three days to train before their first matches on October 18.

Captain Trương Quốc Bảo has named three players for the team but his key player Savanna Lý Nguyễn, the national women's No 1, could not join as she is busy preparing for the WTA competition in Canada and the US.

The 17-year-old talent Sophia Huỳnh Trần Ngọc Nhi replaces her and will team up with senior teammates Sĩ Bội Ngọc and Phạm Diễm Quỳnh at the October 17-21 tournament at the Bahrain Tennis Federation's court in Isa Town.

“Savanna Lý Nguyễn is an important player in my team. Her absence will strongly affect our power," said captain Bảo.

"If Nguyễn could play with us, our promotion chances are pretty high. Now, it is only 50-50. However, in the last couples of weeks, my players have been training hard for the tournament. I hope that they will shine and bring home a Group II place."

The tournament will see 14 teams divided into four groups, competing in the round-robin stage. Players will compete in three matches of two singles and one double.

Việt Nam, world No 88, are the second highest-ranking team after Iran, No 85. They are followed by Tajikistan, No 94; Laos, No 99; Brunei, No 102; Maldives No 106; and eight others including the hosts have no world ranking.

The first four teams are No 1 seeds in their groups. Việt Nam are in Group B. Their rivals will be identified after a draw on October 17.

The winner of Group A will play the winner of Group D and the winner of Group C will play the winner of Group B in the promotion play-offs. Two winners of these matches will be promoted to the Group II next year.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Federation Cup and Fed Cup, represents the women's amateur team tennis championship of the world. VNS