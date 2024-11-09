Politics & Law
Home Sports

Runners to enjoy running, UNESCO heritage at Tràng An Marathon

November 09, 2024 - 16:14
Marathoners will have a chance to discover and experience the routes that link natural and cultural values through landmarks such as Hoa Lư ancient capital, Tràng An sightseeing and Bái Đính Pagoda.

Marathon

The fourth Tràng An Marathon features about 5,000 runners on November 10 in Ninh Bình Province. Photos of VRace

NINH BÌNH — About 5,000 runners have checked in at the fourth edition of the annual Tràng An Marathon -- Footstrike from the Heritage on November 9 at Ninh Bình Province's Tràng An Landscape Complex.

They are Vietnamese and about 200 foreigners from 28 countries and regions who will take part in four different distances of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km running around the dual UNESCO World Heritage site on November 10.

Runners take part in the 2023 Tràng An Marathon.

Marathoners will have a chance to discover and experience the routes that link natural and cultural values through landmarks such as Hoa Lư ancient capital, Tràng An sightseeing and Bái Đính Pagoda.

In addition to awards to the top five winners of men's and women's categories and age groups, there will be bonuses for the most impressive cosplay and athletes' most beautiful running image.

Any runner who can break the course record will also be honoured and awarded.

The Tràng An Marathon is one of activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tràng An being recognised as a world dual world heritage, the first and the only one in the Southeast Asian region.

A view from above of a part of Tràng An Landscape Complex.

Organisers hope that the race will not only help promote the sport practice movement in the province but also the destination of Ninh Bình in general and Tràng An in particular to a larger community, pushing the local tourism industry development. VNS

