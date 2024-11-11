Việt Nam team prepare for ASEAN Cup 2024 with key players and strategies

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national team are gearing up for the ASEAN Cup 2024 with comprehensive preparations.

After the ninth match of the V.League 1 2024-2025 concludes on November 20, the national team will head to South Korea for training on November 21 in preparation for the regional cup. Coach Kim Sang-sik is expected to call up 30 players, before narrowing the list down to 23 for the year-end tournament.

In recent weeks, Coach Kim and his staff have closely monitored matches in the V.League 1 and V.League 2 to evaluate national players and identify potential new talents for the squad. The team will primarily consist of veteran players, with Nguyễn Filip and Đặng Văn Lâm competing for the starting goalkeeper position. Currently, the smart money is on Nguyễn Filip, as Lâm has been relegated to the first division.

The defence will feature key players, including captain Quế Ngọc Hải and experienced central defenders Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, Nguyễn Thanh Bình and Nguyễn Thành Chung. On the flanks, familiar names such as Vũ Văn Thanh, Phạm Xuân Mạnh and Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy are likely to be included. Tô Văn Vũ, who is performing well for Nam Định Steel Blue, along with Jason Pendant Quang Vinh, may also have opportunities if his naturalisation process is completed in time.

In midfield, the standout players of Vietnamese football - Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Đỗ Hùng Dũng and Nguyễn Quang Hải - are expected to be sure of their spots. Nguyễn Thái Sơn, who was previously favoured by former coach Philippe Troussier, is consistently performing well for Đông Á Thanh Hóa. Lê Phạm Thành Long and Nguyễn Hai Long, along with versatile player Khuất Văn Khang, will add depth to coach Kim’s squad.

In attack, Nguyễn Tiến Linh has made a strong start to the season, scoring six goals in his first six matches. This is encouraging for Coach Kim, especially as Phạm Tuấn Hải is still struggling with his form following an injury, and Nguyễn Văn Toàn is currently sidelined with an ankle issue.

Opportunities for young players?

Given the current landscape of Vietnamese football, Coach Kim is likely to prioritise a familiar lineup to ensure a solid performance in the ASEAN Cup 2024. Achieving good results in this tournament is essential for alleviating pressure before considering long-term plans.

With veteran players occupying key positions, opportunities for younger players could be limited. However, some young talents are generating considerable excitement among fans. Nguyễn Thái Sơn, Bùi Vĩ Hào and Nguyễn Đình Bắc have made notable impressions during their appearances with the 'Golden Star Warriors'. Although they have not yet established themselves as mainstays, they possess the potential to be surprise factors for the team, especially Hào and Bắc, who have shown consistent progress since joining the national squad.

Experts are also optimistic about Võ Hoàng Minh Khoa, a midfielder born in 2001, who is excelling at Becamex Bình Dương and has received positive feedback from Coach Kim’s assistant, Choi Won-kwon. Khoa is a well-rounded midfielder, which the team desperately need as Hùng Dũng and Tuấn Anh are no longer at their peak. If Khoa continues to impress, he may secure a spot on the ASEAN Cup 2024 roster.

Việt Nam are placed in Group B alongside Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos for the upcoming tournament. The regional cup features ten teams divided into two groups, with matches played in a round-robin format, both at home and away. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Việt Nam will kick off their campaign with Laos on December 9, followed by matches against Indonesia on December 15, the Philippines on December 18, and Myanmar on December 21.

Held biennially, the ASEAN Cup is the largest football event in the region. Since its inception in 1996, the competition has grown significantly, showcasing ASEAN national teams. In 2022, it reached a record of over 438 million viewers across television and digital streaming platforms. Additionally, social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X recorded 4.2 billion views of event-related videos. VNS