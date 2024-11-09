Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Bodybuilders claim four world championships titles in Maldives

November 09, 2024 - 16:27
Vietnamese competitors won four golds in the first competition day of the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, on November 8 in Maldives.

Bodybuilding 

Trần Thị Cẩm Tú of Việt Nam (centre) wins gold in the women's up-to-165cm fitness event at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, on November 8 in Maldives. Photo nld.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese competitors won four golds on the first competition day of the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, on November 8 in Maldives.

Trần Thị Cẩm Tú after missing her world title many times finally bagged it in the women's up-to-165cm fitness event.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương of Việt Nam (centre) wins gold in the women's over-165cm fitness event at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, on November 8 in Maldives. Photo nld.com.vn

Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương finished on top of the women's over-165cm fitness class before Đinh Kim Loan successfully defended her crown in the women's 55kg bodybuilding.

It was Loan's fourth world championship win. She was on top in 2015, 2017 and 2023.

The fourth gold went to Trương Hoàng Long in the men's junior 75kg bodybuilding. It was a remarkable jump for Long as he finished second in the pool last year.

Bodybuilders of Việt Nam also secured two silvers by Hồ Huy Bình in the men's 70kg bodybuilding and Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung in the women's up-to 165cm fitness, and seven bronzes in other categories.

Việt Nam sent 20 athletes to Maldives and set a target of at least eight golds.

The world championships will last until November 11. VNS

 

bodybuilding Asian championship ASEAN championship

see also

More on this story

Sports

UEFA partners with VFF to elevate women’s football

UEFA and AFC experts will collaborate with Vietnamese representatives and relevant units to discuss strategies for women's football, youth talent development, grassroot initiatives, national team goals and opportunities for commercial growth.
Sports

Cracks appearing at Arsenal

As for Arteta, probably the only human who would play himself if LEGO decided to make a movie about football, he too seems to be buckling under the strain.
Sports

Race for the ages

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Hà Nội to enjoy the sights.... and keep fit! The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2024 - the 10th marathon in the global series - was a rip-roaring success. Did you take part? Let us know!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom