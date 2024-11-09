Bodybuilders claim four world championships titles in Maldives

Bodybuilding

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese competitors won four golds on the first competition day of the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, on November 8 in Maldives.

Trần Thị Cẩm Tú after missing her world title many times finally bagged it in the women's up-to-165cm fitness event.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương finished on top of the women's over-165cm fitness class before Đinh Kim Loan successfully defended her crown in the women's 55kg bodybuilding.

It was Loan's fourth world championship win. She was on top in 2015, 2017 and 2023.

The fourth gold went to Trương Hoàng Long in the men's junior 75kg bodybuilding. It was a remarkable jump for Long as he finished second in the pool last year.

Bodybuilders of Việt Nam also secured two silvers by Hồ Huy Bình in the men's 70kg bodybuilding and Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung in the women's up-to 165cm fitness, and seven bronzes in other categories.

Việt Nam sent 20 athletes to Maldives and set a target of at least eight golds.

The world championships will last until November 11. VNS