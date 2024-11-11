Politics & Law
Home Sports

Young players take part in Ninh Bình’s ITF games

November 11, 2024 - 21:04
The International Tennis Federation U18 – J30 2024 began on November 11, featuring 200 athletes from 18 countries and regions in Ninh Bình Province.

 

An athlete competes in the first day of the ITF U18 – J30 2024 in Ninh Bình Province on November 11. Photos of VTF

NINH BÌNH — The International Tennis Federation U18 – J30 2024 championship has hit the courts, featuring 200 athletes from 18 countries and regions in Ninh Bình Province.

The tournament, which began on the morning of November 11, is one of the most important international events of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation and the final one of the year. It is associated with the third Ninh Bình Festival event in 2024 with the theme 'Heritage Flow'.

Athletes will compete in four categories of boys' and girls' singles and doubles at the provincial Sports Training and Competition Centre.

Prior to the event, a qualification round was held on November 9-10. The J30 Ninh Bình 1 will be from November 11-17 and the J30 Ninh Bình 2 will be from November 18-24.

As many as 200 athletes from 18 countries and regions take part in the ITF U18 – J30 2024 in Ninh Bình Province. 

Việt Nam have 14 athletes, nine boys and five girls who are the most talented players currently, to vie for podium spots and who will enjoy point bonuses for the world rankings.

"Ninh Bình's Hoa Lư is the capital of Đại Cồ Việt, the first centralised feudal state of Việt Nam. Homeland to three dynasties of Đinh, Early Lê and Lý, Ninh Bình not only stands out with important historical relics but is also a convergence of famous landscapes, such as dual World Heritage of Tràng An Landscape Complex, Hoa Lư Ancient Capital, Cúc Phương National Park and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral," said Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, director of Ninh Bình's Department of Culture and Sports.

"Taking part in this tournament, coaches, athletes and referees will have chance to show of their expertise and discover the natural beauty and historical values of the destination." - VNS

 

