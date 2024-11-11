320 cyclists take part in IRCtire Cup in Hoà Bình

HOÀ BÌNH – The 2024 National Mountain Bike Championship for the IRCtire Cup was held on Sunday in the northern province of Hoà Bình.

Organised by the Vietnam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation and sponsored by IRCtire, the first edition of the amateur race attracted over 320 participants who were divided into two distances and five categories.

The young men's group, for those aged 30 and under, and the middle-aged men's group, ages 31-45, competed over 30.83km.

The senior men's group, aged 46 and over, and the young and senior women's groups, aged 40 and under and 41 and over, competed over 21.93km.

Đào Tiến Cường, deputy director of the HoàBình Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and deputy head of the organising committee, said: "This was also an opportunity for those who love cycling to meet, exchange experiences and promote the development of mountain biking, while contributing to promoting the tourism potential and cultural and tourism images of Hoà Bình."

The IRCtire Cup took place on the mountain bike track previously used for the 31st SEA Games.

The course was meticulously designed with diverse terrain, including flat sections, rough uphill climbs, and narrow, rocky paths, providing a dramatic and challenging racing experience.

Đỗ Thị Thanh Hiền won the Senior Women's event, and helped her team from Cát Việt Thái Cycling Club clinch the team competition.

Nguyễn Thị Yến of MTB Sóc Sơn Sports Cycling Club won the Young Women's category. Another cyclist from the same club, Tạ Văn Đạc, won the Senior Men's event.

The team prize in the Senior Men's category was won by the Soc Son MTB Sports Cycling Club.

The most intense races were in the middle-aged men's and young men's categories over 30.83km.

The longer track, with its numerous slopes and turns, demanded agile techniques and handlebar control.

The middle-aged men's category had the largest number of racers, with most having extensive experience and being comfortable at the track's most challenging points.

The winner of the Young Men's category was Trần Văn Tốt, a member of the Tuấn Biker Hà Nội Club, which also won the team event. – VNS