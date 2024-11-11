Vietnamese bodybuilders top medal tally at World Championships

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese team have claimed the top spot at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships concluded in the Maldives.

The team brought home an impressive total of 10 gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals, securing first place overall. India finished in second place, while Thailand took third.

This outstanding achievement reflects the careful preparation and relentless efforts of the athletes, showcasing Việt Nam's growing prominence in the global bodybuilding event.

Việt Nam sent a delegation of 20 athletes to the tournament. Notable performances included Trần Thị Cẩm Tú, who won a gold medal in the women's fitness category and Phạm Văn Phước, who successfully defended his championship title in the classic bodybuilding category. Additionally, Trần Hoàng Duy Thuận surprised many by winning the gold medal in the men's athletic physique category and Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương excelled by claiming two gold medals in the women’s fitness and sport physique categories.

The championship featured 380 athletes representing 41 countries, competing across 51 categories. VNS