3F Galaxy retain title in Việt Nam ProAm Basketball Championship

Basketball

HCM CITY — 3F Galaxy defended their Việt Nam ProAm Basketball Championship 2024 Brought by VNPAY after beating Hidden Dreamers 101-83 in the final on November 10 in HCM City.

Both clubs are home to many strong players including a number of professionals.

The 3F Galaxy team of Dominique Tham, Trần Đăng Khoa, Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, Lê Khắc Đăng Khoa, Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang and Lê Hiếu Thành were never going to be easy to beat.

Meanwhile, Hidden Dreamers brought in stars Đinh Thanh Tâm, Michael Soy, Hassan Thomas, Triệu Hán Minh, Lê Ngọc Tú and Ukrainian Yevgen Sakniuk.

They all took part in the 2024 Vietnam Pro Basketball League which wrapped up late September.

The two clubs knew each other well, having met twice across the 2024 season. But it was a sweet revenge for 3F Galaxy as they took the important victory, after losing in both previous games.

In addition to the team's trophy, 3F Galaxy's Tham claimed the MVP of the match with a double double (27 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists).

The bronze medal went to IN'N'OUT while Hidden Dreamers were voted the Fans' Favourite Team.

The VBC 2024 featured eight teams, representatives of three regional zones. They competed for a VNĐ250 million (US$10,000) bonus at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

In addition to a thrilling sporting event, the tournament offered up a party with music and dance from famous artists such as 24k.Right, Nhật Hoàng and CoolKid during the half time show, along with a carnival, mini games and gifts for fans.

The VBC was jointly organised by New Sports and VTVcab under the supervisor of the HCM City's Culture and Sports Department, with support from many enterprises and sporting brands. VNS