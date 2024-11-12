Politics & Law
Three Vietnamese golfers to compete in BMW Golf Cup world final next year

November 12, 2024 - 11:49
It will be sending golfers Tạ Quang Dương, Nguyễn Ngọc Khánh and Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Như, to compete in the Cup next year.
Golfers compete in the BMW Golf Cup - National Final 2024 Vietnam. — Photo dantri.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send its three top golfers to compete in the BMW Golf Cup final in Thailand early next year.

The golfers are Tạ Quang Dương, Nguyễn Ngọc Khánh and Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Như, who recently won the BMW Golf Cup - National Final 2024 Vietnam held at Tân Sơn Nhất Golf Course in HCM City.

Established in 1982, the BMW Golf Cup is one of the largest golf tournaments for amateur golfers worldwide. Each year, it attracts more than 100,000 participants from 40 countries and territories, with only 350 of the best competing for the championship title.

At the 2023 tournament, Việt Nam was represented by golfers Trần Diệu Tuấn, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn and Trần Hương Hà, who competed in the BMW Golf Cup finals in South Africa. After three days of official competition, they excelled against golfers from 31 countries, securing the runner-up position in the National Team Category with a score of 278 points.

The achievement marked the highest performance for Việt Nam since the BMW Golf Cup began in 2019. VNS

