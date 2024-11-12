Victory Cup 2024 launched, big bonuses available for winners

HÀ NỘI Shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh and volleyballer Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền are among the favourite candidates of the 2024 Victory Cup, known as the Oscars for Việt Nam's sporting excellence.

The organising board on November 11 announced a list of 11 different categories, and people now can vote to choose their favourite athletes, teams and coaches of the year on www.cupchienthang.vn.

Only the top ranked candidates will walk away with the trophy, while a total prize money of VNĐ750 million (US$30,600) will be awarded to the winners.

Vinh and Tuyền are among eight nominees in the category Female Athlete of the Year.

Vinh, 24, enjoyed one of her best ever seasons. She not only won the Asian championship gold but also qualified for the Paris Olympics, where she finished fourth in the 10m air pistol and seventh in the 25m pistol events. It made her the most successful Vietnamese competitor at the Paris Games.

"Years ago, I dreamed about my name written on the Victory Cup. The award is a target for me to look at and strive for," said Vinh. "This year I want to make it and hope that people will vote for me."

Meanwhile Tuyền proved herself a key member of the national team which grabbed some peak results from international tournaments including the AVC Challenge Cup 2024 trophy, third place at the FIVB Challenger Cup 2024, a slot in the 2025 world championship, two silvers at the SEA V.League 2024, and the International VTV Cup 2024 silver.

Other candidates are Olympic rower Phạm Thị Huệ, Asian taekwondo champion Bạc Thị Khiêm, Olympic badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh and Olympic cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật, Asian karate champion Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm, and Asian canoeing winner Diệp Thị Hương.

In the Male Athlete of the Year category, marksman Phạm Quang Huy, is vying for his second trophy in a row.

Last year, Huy took the limelight after winning a gold in the 19th Asian Games in China.

He will be up against cueist Trần Quyết Chiến who won two World Cup titles this year and is now ranked number two in the world and Grandmaster Lê Tuấn Minh, who was the only Vietnamese chess player taking a bronze at the Olympiad 2024.

Others are Olympic badminton player Lê Đức Phát, Asian gymnastic championship's silver medalist Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong, Olympic archer Lê Quốc Phong, SEA Games marathon bronze medalist and national record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, and world weightlifting champion Lại Gia Thành.

Other categories include Young Athlete of the Year, Athlete with Disability of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and Most Favoured Athlete.

“After seven editions, the Victory Cup has proved itself a prestigious and valuable award which is hugely popular not just with sports fans and those involved in the sporting world," said Đặng Hà Việt, head of the organising board.

"This year, we have made changes and put in a lot of investment, promising a competitive vote and honouring worthy athletes and coaches.

"The cup is also a motivation, pushing sports people to deliver their best throughout the year and receive their deserved award," said Việt, who is also director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

In addition to the existing names on the list, the organising board will be willing to add more candidates who are yet to post excellent results, with the prize gala scheduled for mid-January next year.

The Victory Cup is jointly organised by SAV, Việt Nam Cable Television, and local renowned broadcaster Vietcontent. VNS