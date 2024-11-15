Four Vietnamese referees assigned to ASEAN Cup 2024

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has announced the referees for the ASEAN Cup 2024 tournament.

Việt Nam sned four referees Ngô Duy Lân, Hoàng Ngọc Hà, Lê Vũ Linh and Nguyễn Trung Hậu to officiate at the event.

Three of these referees - Lân, Hà, and Linh - are FIFA – certified and will serve as key referees, while Hậu will take on the role of assistant referee. The AFF has decided to invite referees from outside the region to act as main referees at the ASEAN Cup 2024 to ensure fairness and address sensitive factors.

Việt Nam are placed in Group B, alongside Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos. The regional cup features ten teams divided into two groups, with matches played in a round-robin format, both at home and away. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Việt Nam will begin their campaign against Laos on December 9, followed by matches against Indonesia on December 15, the Philippines on December 18, and Myanmar on December 21.

Held biennially, the ASEAN Cup is the largest football event in the region. Since its inception in 1996, the competition has significantly grown, showcasing ASEAN national teams. In 2022, it reached a record 438 million viewers across television and digital streaming platforms. Additionally, social media channels - including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - recorded 4.2 billion views of event-related videos. VNS