Former striker Công Vinh nominated for ASEAN Icon title

November 14, 2024 - 09:23
Công Vinh is considered one of the legends of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian football. — Photo AFC

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Cup 2024 Organising Committee has launched a poll to find the footballing icon of the ASEAN Championship (ASEAN Icon) with former striker Lê Công Vinh in contention.

Vinh is nominated alongside seven other football legends from Southeast Asia including Kiatisuk Senamuang of Thailand, Noh Alam Shah of Singapore, Bambang Pamungkas of Indonesia, Teerasil Dangda of Thailand, Safee Sali of Malaysia, Khairul Amri of Singapore and Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand.

The committee praised Vinh, stating: "Vinh is one of the greatest players to ever win the ASEAN Cup, not only because of his scoring ability but also due to his participation in the tournament six times from 2004 to 2016."

Vinh's most notable achievement came in 2008, when he played a crucial role in helping Việt Nam secure their first regional title.

In recent developments, after obtaining an AFC-C certificate, Vinh received an invitation from SLNA Club to serve as the Chairman of the Council of Coaches for both the senior and youth teams. However, he later declined the offer, citing family reasons. VNS

 

