Việt Nam honoured at AFC Women’s Football Conference

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has made a significant impact at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Football Conference held in Kuala Lumpur, winning three prestigious awards after a five-year hiatus.

Nguyễn Hoàng Phương received the Best Grassroots Leader award for his exceptional contributions to football in Việt Nam, while the Football For All in Việt Nam (FFAV) initiative was recognised as the Best Grassroots Project. Established in 2001 in collaboration with the Việt Nam Football Federation and the Football Association of Norway, FFAV has positively impacted nearly 100,000 children by promoting inclusive football, life skills and gender equality.

In addition, the PVF Football Academy was awarded the Youth Football Academy of the Year 2024. This honour underscores its important role in developing young talent, as it is one of only four three-star AFC-accredited academies in Asia.

The AFC Women’s Football Conference, which first took place in 2019, aims to nurture the next generation of Asian footballers. Other awards presented included China’s Tianjin Pengcheng Football Club, recognised as the Best Grassroots Club and Malaysia’s Liga Suparimau, which won the award for the Best Grassroots Competition. VNS