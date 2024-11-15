Red card for this foolish referee

Paul Kennedy

OK, so confession time. In the past I have spoken badly about somebody behind their back and no doubt, I will again at some point in the future.

It may have been a work colleague, family member, passing acquaintance or even a close friend. It’s normal behaviour and something I am sure we are all guilty of from time to time.

What isn’t normal behaviour, is slagging someone off when you are in a position of power, in the public eye and doing so while you friend videos the conversation on their phone.

That’s exactly what Premier League referee David Coote did and boy is he in a whole world of trouble right now.

If you’ve been living in a cave past few days and not seen the video, I suggest you hit YouTube right away.

A few years ago, Coote, clearly the worse for wear after a night out, decided for whatever stupid reason to allow his friend (probably a friend no more) to record him expressing his feelings about Liverpool FC and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Let’s just say he wasn’t very complimentary about the German.

Low and behold, the video has now surfaced and Coote has been suspended from officiating football matches pending an investigation. Chances are, he’ll never blow a whistle again unless he gets a job directing traffic at a shopping mall parking lot.

Now I know people make mistakes and do things they regret, I’ve made enough of my own for sure. But come on David…. What on earth where you thinking?

Did you honestly believe it would be OK to record yourself essentially ruining your entire career and think you’d get away with it?

Liverpool supporters right now are analysing every single Coote decision with a fine-toothed comb looking for any signs of bias. And they are finding a fair few to say the least.

Referees working at the highest level have a tough job at the best times. And if I’m brutally honest, I doubt any match official’s personal feelings towards the team he is refereeing will have any influence on their decision making.

But what Coote has done has shot to smithereens any integrity among referees at the top level. He’s messed up big time and deserves whatever punishment comes his way.

When I first saw the clip, my initial thoughts were that he looked totally wired, as if he’d spent the night powdering his nose rather than quenching his thirst.

And then what happened yesterday? Another video emerged this time showing Coote snorting lines of white powder. And get this… he shot it himself and sent it to his mates while he was on duty at the Euros in Germany.

Time to blow the whistle David, it’s game over. VNS