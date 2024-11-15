IRONMAN Phú Quốc is back with world championships slot up for grabs

KIÊN GIANG — The second BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc will return to the pearl island of Phú Quốc this weekend, featuring thousands of muscled competitors hoping to work their way to earning a small number of world championships' slots.

Athletes will take part in the tough challenge of 1.9km of swimming, 90km cycling and 21km running in the white-sand-and-blue-sea paradise.

They will begin with the first leg from the beach in front of the Con Sò Siena Square, swimming in a closed triangle before returning to the start.

Back to the shore, they will come to the transition area and saddle up, racing the longest length around the island before dropping their gear at the transition area for the last leg.

The half marathon distance may not be easy, but it will give runners the opportunity to enjoy Phú Quốc's natural beauty while running along a stunning tropical route with the beach alongside.

They will finish at the Con Sò Square and take their awards for the best triathletes or finisher medals as well as certificates for their iron effort.

The 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc offers 30 age group qualifying passes to the 2025 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship which will be held on November 8-9, 2025 in Marbella, Spain.

In addition to the main competition, there will be a number of side competition events in Phú Quốc.

The Newborns Runout Việt Nam, a run for charity, will be on November 15. Participants will run 3km starting at the Phú Quốc Marina Beach Square to spread the message 'Every baby matters - Running to Save Newborn lives', together with Newborns Vietnam, an independent organisation, to raise community awareness and improve the survival rate of babies in Việt Nam.

The run is open and free for everyone who wishes to participate.

The Sunrise Sprint Phú Quốc will follow a day later. Athletes will participate in a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride, and 5km running.

The 'Family Challenge' category in this year tournament is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to push their limits together and create unforgettable memories.

The Ironkids Việt Nam event has already sold out.

On November 16, the strongest children will compete in two different age categories. For those aged 5-10, they will swim 75m, bike 3km, and run 1km. Meanwhile, for the 11-15 year-olds, it is 150m, 6km, and 2km, respectively.

Also, on November 16, there will be a 'Meet the Triathlon Legends' Workshop, a golden opportunity for athletes and sports enthusiasts to meet and listen to inspiring stories from two triathlon legends: American Mark Allen and retired Malaysian Yee Sze Mun.

Allen, a living legend with six-time IRONMAN World Championship, is recognised by ESPN magazine as the greatest endurance athlete of all time. With the peak milestones in the triathlon world, he has been inducted into the prestigious Halls of Fame, such as the IRONMAN Hall of Fame, the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame, and the ITU Hall of Fame.

Mun is the oldest athlete to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam for three consecutive years. He has completed 17 IRONMAN 140.6 races and over 100 triathlon events, and is also the author of the book 'The Unexpected Finisher'.

Last year, more than 2,000 athletes, including 400 visitors from 47 countries and regions, took part across all categories of the tournament. VNS