AIMS world congress paving the way for sustainable tourism through marathons

HÀ NỘI — The city of Hà Nội played host to the World Congress of AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) 2024 from Thursday to Saturday, under the inspiring theme 'From Heritage to Horizon'.

This three-day event brought together hundreds of representatives from athletics federations and associations worldwide, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and innovations in the marathon landscape.

Paco Borao, the president of AIMS, emphasised the congress's mission - to champion marathons and distance races globally and facilitate knowledge sharing among its members. The congress is not just a platform for athletes, it serves as a catalyst for industry growth and community connection.

Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, Lê Thị Hoàng Yến, highlighted the multifaceted appeal of marathons, saying: “They are not only a formidable sporting challenge but also a unique opportunity to connect communities, explore destinations, and promote sustainable tourism.”

She noted the increasingly synergy between marathons and tourism, showcasing how these events allow localities to share their natural beauty, rich culture and vibrant community spirit.

Yến expressed her hope that the discussions and sharing sessions would yield creative and practical solutions to enhance the integration of marathon events with tourism, significantly contributing to local economic development and branding.

Nguyễn Mẫn from the DHA Board of Management presented Việt Nam’s innovative approach to merging cultural heritage with marathon running. He captivated the audience with examples of how the country weaves its rich traditions, historical landmarks and cultural festivals into marathon events, offering runners truly unique experiences and promoting cultural tourism.

From a European perspective, Running Unit Director at European Athletics Marko Vasic shared insights into the future of running as an industry. He outlined key trends for 2024, including the full digitalisation of processes, the importance of mergers for cost-effectiveness and the diversification of events to attract a broader range of runners.

Technological advancements were also a focal point. Jorge Maravilla, COO of Neurun, USA, explored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the marathon and racing industry. He showcased cutting-edge AI technologies that personalise training plans, provide real-time performance analytics and enhance race-day experiences.

Dr Shawnda Morrison, Senior Research Fellow at the National University of Singapore, along with Dr Karim Abu-Omar from Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, delved into the intersection of health and environmental stewardship, exploring how marathons can foster healthier communities and promote sustainability.

As the congress wrapped up on Saturday, participants moved to Hạ Long City to participate in the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon, an event that promises to showcase the breathtaking beauty of one of Việt Nam's most iconic landscapes. VNS