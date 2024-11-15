Volleyball star Thanh Thúy bids farewell to Turkish club

HÀ NỘI — After more than two months with the Kuzeyboru Club in Turkey, Vietnamese volleyball star Trần Thị Thanh Thúy has announced her departure due to injury.

The Turkish club expressed its gratitude on its official website, noting that Thúy left behind cherished memories among her former teammates and fans.

During her time at Kuzeyboru, Thúy participated in only two matches: one in the Turkish national championship and another in the CEV Cup (European Volleyball Cup C2).

Thúy is set to return to Việt Nam in a few days and will explore opportunities to play for other foreign clubs in Asia or Southeast Asia.

Born in 1997 in Bình Dương province, Thúy began her career with Vietnamese club Bình Điền Long An. At a height of 1.93m, she is recognised as the best outside hitter in Vietnamese volleyball history.

Notably, she holds the record for the most foreign teams played for by a Vietnamese volleyball player, having previously competed for Bangkok Glass VC in Thailand, Attack Line in Taiwan (China), and Japanese teams Denso Airybees and BlueCats. VNS