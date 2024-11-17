Teenager brings hope for Vietnamese badminton

Badminton

Thanh Hà

While many children are still fast asleep, dreaming of adventures, Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền is already up, beginning her day with morning exercises and rigorous training sessions at Bắc Ninh Sports University.

Huyền is an emerging badminton talent, expected to bring Việt Nam success in international competitions in the near future.

Deep love for badminton

Huyền, 13, is the youngest player on the national badminton team and the youngest to join in history. Despite her age, she trains tirelessly, often putting in 12-hour days alongside her older teammates.

"Huyền was called to the national team to give her the opportunity to train at the highest level," said Khoa Trung Kiên, an official from the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) Badminton Department.

"She’s in capable hands with our coaches, experts, and experienced teammates. We closely monitor her development, adjusting her training to support her growth. Huyền is truly promising."

Huyền became more widely known after winning a silver medal at the Badminton Asia U17&U15 Junior Championships 2024 in China in August. In Chengdu, she defeated four opponents on her way to the final, where she faced top-seeded Tanvi Patri of India.

"The silver medal was unexpected; I hadn’t even thought about achieving that result before the tournament. It was thrilling," Huyền said.

This accomplishment was a historic one for Vietnamese youth badminton, which had only previously won two bronze medals in the U19 category at the Asian level. Her achievement has brought pride to the nation and recognition of her potential.

Early passion and progress

Born into a badminton-loving family in the northern province of Hải Dương in 2011, she grew up with rackets, shuttlecocks, and nets as her companions.

Her abilities quickly surpassed those of her peers in provincial and national junior competitions. She dominated Hải Dương’s children’s championship at age five and won a double title at the national children’s championship at age nine. Huyền’s talent has caught the attention of scouts over the years.

Huyền was later recruited to the southern provincial club of Đồng Nai, one of Việt Nam's badminton hubs and home to her idol, national No 1 player Nguyễn Thùy Linh. Under the guidance of her club, Huyền flourished and was instrumental in securing Đồng Nai’s women’s gold medal at the 2024 National Badminton Championship.

In 2021, at just 10 years old, Huyền was called up to the national youth team, an exceptional feat, as players are typically recruited at 14 or 15. Coach Nguyễn Ngọc Trí remarked that her selection was indeed special, given her extraordinary skills.

"I really love badminton. But I’m still young, so I need to practise and learn a lot from my coaches and senior teammates," said Huyền, currently ranked in Việt Nam’s top 10 and at 732 globally.

"I idolise Linh for her perseverance and courage. Watching her work so hard every day inspires me to push myself. Other seniors like Vũ Thị Trang and Vũ Thị Anh Thư are also champions, and they motivate me to achieve more."

Dreams of SEA Games

Recognising Huyền as a "treasure", national badminton officials have devised a development plan to nurture her potential.

"We all highly value Huyền’s talent. The SAV and Đồng Nai have agreed on a long-term programme for her development," said Kiên. "Step by step, she’ll build her basic skills and discipline, followed by more advanced techniques, ensuring she grows naturally alongside her innate talent."

Huyền will participate in a professional training programme developed by the Việt Nam Badminton Federation. She will also compete in national tournaments and selected international events.

Looking ahead, Huyền aims to qualify for the national team competing at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025. Her goal is to bring home a medal, much like her idol Linh, who won bronze at last year’s Games in Cambodia.

With her impressive achievements, including her Asian U15 silver medal, Huyền is a nominee for the Best Young Athlete of the Year at the 2024 Victory Cup, an annual award celebrating Việt Nam’s top sports talent. The winner will be announced in mid-January 2025. VNS