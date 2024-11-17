Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon: A celebration of sport and culture

HẠ LONG — The vibrant city of Hạ Long was alive with excitement on Saturday evening as the opening ceremony of the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon kicked off.

With over 13,500 runners, including more than 1,300 international athletes from 55 countries, the stage is set for an unforgettable race on Sunday. This marks the 10th season since the Hạ Long Heritage Marathon first graced Việt Nam in 2014.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries from the Department of Culture and Sports of Quảng Ninh Province, along with other esteemed guests. A highlight was the presence of Paco Borao, President of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), who joined the festivities and eagerly anticipated the race.

In his opening remarks, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Quảng Ninh, emphasised the significance of the marathon: “The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon is a key event that showcases our commitment to promoting socio-economic development in the province. We aim to inspire a nationwide movement towards fitness, following the legacy of Uncle Hồ. Through this marathon, we not only boost our local economy but also foster a deep appreciation for the beauty and spirit of Quảng Ninh.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Trí, general director of DHA Vietnam, the race organiser, echoed this sentiment, stating: “The unwavering support from the leaders of Quảng Ninh Province and Hạ Long City has been instrumental in the marathon's sustainable growth. This year's increase in participants compared to 2023 reflects the race's allure and its vital role in enhancing the economic, cultural, and tourism landscape of the region.”

Notably, the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon has been recognised by Runner's World UK Magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful courses in the world, adhering to AIMS standards. This year, it proudly serves as the closing event of the 24th AIMS World Congress — the first of its kind held in Việt Nam. This occasion presents a unique opportunity to spotlight local tourism and elevate Hạ Long-Quảng Ninh’s standing on the global marathon stage, reinforcing Việt Nam's image as an enticing international destination for sports and tourism.

In a special recognition of the 24th World Congress, Paco Borao will personally award certificates to runners who achieve Sub 3 and Sub 3.30 times in the full marathon. Furthermore, participants can use their results to qualify for the prestigious Six Majors marathons, including the New York, Chicago, London, Boston, Tokyo, and Berlin Marathons.

Building on the success of the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon Heritage race earlier this month, Bạch Mai Hospital will continue its support as the official medical sponsor for the Hạ Long event, ensuring the health and safety of all athletes throughout the race. — VNS