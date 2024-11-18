Thanh and Lệ claim victory at Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon

By Thanh Nga

HẠ LONG CITY — In a stunning display of athleticism and spirit, Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ emerged victorious at the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon held on Sunday in the picturesque Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province.

Thanh, the celebrated SEA Games 2022 champion, conquered the men’s full marathon with an impressive time of 2:38:46, outpacing competitors Trịnh Quốc Lượng and Đặng Anh Quyết, who secured second and third place, respectively.

Reflecting on his return to the marathon after a decade, Thanh told Việt Nam News: “I am thrilled to participate in the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon again after my first experience in 2014. The organisation was exceptional, the routes were breathtaking, and the cool weather inspired many runners to achieve new personal records.”

On the women’s side, Lệ clinched first place with a time of 2:59:03, followed closely by Thái Thị Hồng and Lê Minh Tuân.

In the half marathon, Dương Minh Hùng led the men’s division with a swift 01:11:44, while Đoàn Thu Hằng triumphed in the women’s category with 01:29:06.

The 10km races saw Bùi Thị Ngân taking the women's crown at 00:40:11, and Nguyễn Viết Ái claiming victory among the men with a time of 00:34:59.

This year’s marathon drew in over 13,500 runners, including more than 1,300 visiting athletes from 55 countries. Celebrating its 10th season since debuting in Việt Nam in 2014, the Hạ Long Heritage Marathon has established itself as a premier event on the international running calendar.

The marathon route, renowned as Việt Nam’s premier international standard running course, winds along the stunning coastline of Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Runners enjoyed breathtaking views of majestic limestone islands, charming fishing villages, and vibrant tropical mangrove forests, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Among the participants, Talya Sissing from New Zealand expressed her admiration for the event to Việt Nam News: “It was an incredibly beautiful race. The atmosphere and the support from the crowd were so motivating. Honestly, it’s one of the most stunning races I've ever run. It was challenging but thoroughly enjoyable, and I’m so glad I participated.” She added, “If I return to Việt Nam, I’ll definitely compete again -- perhaps in another Hạ Long event or a marathon in Hà Nội.”

German runner Jonas Wibert, who completed the men’s 42km, said: “The Hạ Long marathon is remarkable because of its breathtaking scenery. I truly had a wonderful time.”

Paco Borao, President of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), who also participated in the men’s 10km, praised the event’s unique qualities. “This was a fantastic experience for me. The scenery, the running atmosphere, and the weather created an ideal environment for international runners. Marathons offer transformative experiences, allowing participants to enjoy the freedom of running while striving for personal bests. I congratulate the organisers, the beautiful Hạ Long Bay, local authorities, supportive sponsors, and all the runners for paving the way for a bright future for this marathon.”

In a gesture of gratitude towards the city of Hạ Long and its residents, Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Trí, general director of DHA Vietnam and race organiser, presented a donation of VNĐ50 million to support recovery efforts following Typhoon Yagi.

The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon has been recognised by Runner's World UK Magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful courses in the world, adhering to AIMS standards. This year, it proudly served as the closing event of the 24th AIMS World Congress, marking a significant milestone for marathons in Việt Nam. VNS