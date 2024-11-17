Vietnamese players win gold, silvers at ITF – J30 Ninh Bình 1

Tennis

NINH BÌNH — Vietnamese athletes were honoured at the closing ceremony of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) – J30 Ninh Bình 1 2024 on November 17 in Ninh Bình Province.

The host players secured one gold and two silvers from the international event which was one of activities of the Ninh Bình Festival.

In the last day of competition, Nguyễn Đại Khánh took silver in the boys' singles after losing 2-6, 4-6 to Lee Gyudan of South Korea in the final match at the provincial Sports Training and Competition Centre.

Earlier, Phạm La Hoàng Anh and Dương Hoàng Cương of Việt Nam came from behind to win the boys' doubles title of the host duo who were defeated easily 1-6 to South Korean pair Yang Daniel and Oh Seung Min in the first set.

Under strong local support they fought back and won 6-0 in the second set and went on to take 10-2 in the super tie break.

“Hoàng Anh is really 'an achitect' on the court, assisting perfect balls for his partner to score points," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, general secretary of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation.

"Our two players not only cooperate well with each other but also have great tactic in this match. Their determination and strong fighting spirit along with the enthusiastic cheering from supporters and family help them win this title.

"VTF will continue to accompany them on their journey to become professional athletes, aiming to compete and achieve high results at upcoming national and international tournaments," Sơn said.

Vietnamese athletes also advanced in the final of the girls' doubles event but they failed to top the podium.

Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Nguyễn Ngọc Thụy Khanh lost 4-6 to Riho Goto of Japan and Yebin Kang of South Korea in the first set.

They came back to take 7-5 win in the second but could not maintain their form in the super tie break, losing 7-10 and taking silver.

The girls' singles title went to Goto who beat Indian Aleena Farid 6-0, 6-2 in the gold-medal match.

More than 100 young players from 20 countries and regions took part in the event. As a tournament for juniors, medal winners did not receive cash bonus but points to improve their world ranking.

They will continue playing the ITF – J30 Ninh Bình 2 event from November 18-24 at the same venue. VNS