New champions and record-breaking performances at the 2024 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 in Phú Quốc

Ironman

KIÊN GIANG — The second season of the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc featured new champions and record-breaking performances on November 17 in Kiên Giang Province's Phú Quốc Island.

Andrey Sharipov and Ling Er Choo were crowned the winners of the men's and women's categories, respectively, dethroning the defending champions in thrilling competitions.

The race began with a 1.9km ocean swim at Con Sò Square Beach, followed by a new 90km bike route that showcased the island’s stunning landscape. It concluded with a 21.1km run along coastal roads back to the square, where participants were met with spectacular views and a lively finish line atmosphere.

Sharipov dominated with a flawless performance, finishing in 4:20.24 and setting a new course record. He was followed by Sang Whan Oh and Alex Thio in a highly competitive field.

“These races are demanding, but that’s what makes them so rewarding. The stunning course, the enthusiastic crowd, and the flawless organisation made today unforgettable. I can’t wait to return,” said Sharipov.

The women’s category featured a competitive race between candidates. Nguyễn Trà My led the swim leg but defending champion Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương, a former national cyclist, took the lead after the bike course. However, Ling ErChoo, a former IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam's age group champion, surged ahead in the final stretch to claim victory with a time of 4:46.59.

“Winning in such a beautiful location is truly special. The support from the organisers and the local community made this a memorable experience,” said Choo.

The 2024 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phú Quốc brought together about 1,500 athletes and many supporters from 61 countries and territories for a thrilling weekend of racing and camaraderie.

In addition to the race, people had opportunities to met and discussed with legendary triathlete Mark Allen, six-time IRONMAN World Champion, and Malaysian Hall of Fame athlete Yee Sze Mun during a workshop at the pearl island.

“Having witnessed numerous sporting events and triathlons worldwide, I see striking parallels between Phú Quốc and Hawaii's Kona, a destination that has inspired generations of triathletes globally," said Allen.

"Just as Kona has become a mecca for triathletes, I believe Phú Quốc is poised to achieve the same status. Athletes competing here are treated to a truly world-class event and they’ll return home sharing how exceptional the experience and organisation were.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Rob Zamacona, General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam -- organiser of the event -- said: “This event is a milestone for the triathlon community and a testament to the passion of Vietnamese athletes. Together with our partners, we are positioning Phú Quốc as a must-race destination on the global IRONMAN 70.3 calendar.”

Meanwhile Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Kien Giang Nguyễn Văn Sáu said that the tournament had showcased the island’s natural beauty and world-class infrastructure. — VNS