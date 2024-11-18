Host athletes take mixed doubles gold at Li-Ning Việt Nam International Series

BẮC GIANG — Vietnamese Trần Đình Mạnh and Phạm Thị Khánh won the mixed doubles title after beating Chinese Taipei Bo Yuan Chen and Liang Ching Sun in the final of the Li-Ning Việt Nam International Series 2024 on November 17 in Bắc Giang Province.

The host pair met with little challenge from their rivals following the early moments of the first set, fighting back to win 21-19.

The second totally belonged to the Vietnamese duo who received strong local support. They quickly went ahead and wrapped up the set at 21-13, becoming the new champions of the tournament.

Duo Phạm Văn Trường and Bùi Bích Phương came in third to take the bronze medal.

Mạnh then paired with Nguyễn Đình Hoàng to compete in the men's doubles final but they lost 20-22, 19-21 to number one seed He Zhi-Wei and Huang Jui-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei.

Former Olympian Vũ Thị Trang of Việt Nam claimed the bronze.

The winner of the women's singles event was South Korean Kim Min Ji who defeated her twin sibling Kim Min Sun 21-17, 20-22, 21-13.

The men's singles champion winner was another South Korean player, Kim Byung Jae, who beat Chinese Taipei Wang Yu-Kai 22-20,12-21, 21-13.

Indonesians Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinara Nastine overcame Filipionos Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Eleanor Christine Inlayo to take the women's doubles crown.

The Li-Ning Việt Nam International Series 2024 was organised from November 12-17 at the provincial gymnasium.

Nearly 200 athletes from 15 countries and regions competed across five categories, men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles. — VNS