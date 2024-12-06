Who are they? Exactly

Paul Kennedy

Football fans from England of a certain age bracket, one that I well and truly fall into, will remember fondly a television advert for milk from 1989.

The advert features two young Liverpool fans that had just finished playing football.

One says to the other that Liverpool's then-star striker Ian Rush had told him that if he didn't drink milk, he would only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. The other fan asks, "Accrington Stanley, who are they?", to which the first replies, "Exactly."

Apparently, the original idea by the Milk Marketing Board was to name Tottenham Hotspur as the team the children didn’t want to play for instead of the Lancashire club who, at the time, were playing in the non-league.

Tottenham said no way, and Accrington Stanley were reportedly paid around US$13,000 to allow the advert to use their name, a decent chunk of change back then.

The advert was popular and was continually shown for the next six years.

You could argue that it put Accrington Stanley Football Club on the map, certainly bringing the team to national prominence.

Because of the huge gulf in divisions between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley, the two have only ever met once, in the FA Cup in 1955.

Until now, that is.

Last week, the draw for the third round of the FA Cup was made and low and behold, who will Liverpool play at home? Accrington Stanley.

For a team competing the English Football League two, the fourth tier of the league system, this is a huge game.

Financially, they will make a mint, win, lose or draw. Especially as the game will be played at Liverpool’s 61,000 seater stadium, and not Accrington’s Crown Ground, which holds a little over 5,400.

Chances are it will also be broadcast on television, ensuring another nice cash windfall for the lower league team.

In the past I’ve been critical of the FA Cup, and bemoaned it getting in the way of what I thought was more important Premier League fixtures. But when draws like this are made, its magic is clear to see.

Chances are Liverpool won’t field their strongest eleven when the teams meet in January. Liverpool play Manchester United the week before in the Premier League, then face a tough trip to Nottingham Forest the week after.

But whatever team Liverpool do field, they will be superstars compared to the Accrington line-up. On paper, it should be an easy victory for the home team, but anything can happen on the day.

Who knows? Maybe Liverpool might just finally find out exactly who Accrington Stanley are. — VNS