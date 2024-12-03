Cristiano Roland takes as new head coach of SHB Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Brazilian Rocha Canedo Cristiano Roland has been appointed as head coach of SHB Đà Nẵng after the team's poor showing in the national football championship, V.League 1 under management of former national player Trương Việt Hoàng and then Đào Quang Hùng.

Known simply as Cristiano, he made his debut with new managing members of the team including Nguyễn Đại Đồng, Nguyễn Xuân Tùng, Lê Sỹ Phương and Nguyễn Viết Nam, during an introduction event on December 3.

Former coach Phan Thanh Hùng was assigned as a technical director of SHB Đà Nẵng.

The central city team only have four points from nine matches and are now floundering at the bottom of the V.League table.

Cristiano had played for Hà Nội T&T in 2007 and helped the team win the Vietnamese championship twice in 2010-13.

He had time working as a coach assistant at V.League Becamex Bình Dương in 2021-23 and then the Hà Nội Youth team.

He was previously the coach for the national U-17 team before taking the driving seat at Đà Nẵng.

Chairman of the SHB Đà Nẵng joint-stock sports company and president of the team, Lê Văn Hiểu resigned from his post following their worst ever result in the championship.

The team was successful in the second-flight V.League 2 in 2023, but has yet to find any form in the top-flight championship in 2024-25.

SHB Đà Nẵng also introduced Vũ Nam Thắng as the new executive chairman of the company and the team, while Hồ Kinh Tuấn Kiệt becomes general director of the company.

It said the team would change the team logo and has a new strategic plan for international reach playing forward.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the V.League championship in 1992-2009-2012 and two National Cup titles in 1993-2009, but it was relegated in 2022, before bouncing straight back into the top flight one year later.

The team has been sponsored by SHB Bank since 2007. VNS