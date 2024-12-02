VBF sets targets for 2025, opens new headquarters in HCM City

Boxing

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Boxing Federation (VBF) has announced five key tasks for the 2025 season at a recent annual meeting and opened its new headquarters on December 1 in HCM City.

At the annual meeting, delegates discussed challenges and shortcomings that came up over the past year, during the federation's working term.

In the new year, VBF plans to prepare for the national championships, strengthen foreign cooperation, promote boxing and professional training among the community and national teams, seek sponsorships and organise its workforce.

The National Boxing Clubs Championships will be held in April, with the National Youth Boxing Championships taking place in July and the National Boxing Championships in October.

At the new headquarters opening ceremony, VBF's Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Duy Hùng said: “The launch of the headquarters is a practical action demonstrating the VBF's commitment to the mission of standardising new forms of organisation and management for boxing in Việt Nam.

"Not only the facilities, but also the workforce, systems and working processes are being innovated and professionally planned at VBF, in order to meet the rapid development of World Boxing," he added.

The new headquarters will be a place for strategic planning, helping to develop specialised training programmes, organising high-class sporting events and improving techniques and skills for athletes and coaches.

VBF is coordinating with Punch King Fitness Việt Nam to organise a special event that will be announced soon. The event will feature well-known boxers and other famous names.

Under the new executive committee led by President Lưu Tú Bảo since its congress in October 2023, VBF has made remarkable achievements in both high-performance and professional boxing.

VBF has also supported athletes in reaching out to international arenas, bringing outstanding achievements to Vietnamese sports and helping to build a strong boxing community, attracting fans and raising the position of this sport on the world map. VNS