Vietnamese national team unexpectedly climb three places in FIFA rankings

HÀ NỘI — During the FIFA Days series in November, the Vietnamese national team did not play any matches -- but they still managed to rise three places and are now ranked 116th in FIFA's rankings, due to other teams losing points.

The team's score remains unchanged at 1,161.11 points. However, after poor performances from two teams above them -- Guinea-Bissau and Zimbabwe -- which lost several matches in a row, these teams were deducted points, allowing Việt Nam to climb from 119th to 116th. Việt Nam have maintained their position as the second-ranked team in Southeast Asia.

Leading the region is Thailand, ranked 97th with 1,228.24 points. The 'War Elephants' fell one place after points were deducted following two draws against Lebanon and Laos. Meanwhile, Indonesia have made significant progress, moving up five places to 125th after a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup. They are now ranked third in Southeast Asia.

Following Indonesia are Malaysia, ranked 132nd (fourth in Southeast Asia), and the Philippines, ranked 149th (fifth). Timor Leste are ranked last in the region, sitting at 196th in the world. VNS