Elite and amateur runners to check in for Viettel Marathon Series’ second leg in Hà Nội

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The second leg of the Viettel Marathon 2024 in Việt Nam will feature domestic and international elite competitors along with many amateurs on December 1 in Hà Nội.

Normally, major marathons are organised in the city's centre with many famous and historic landmarks. The Viettel Marathon, however, is designed across a totally new AIMS-standard route that will lead runners around the national Mỹ Đình Stadium and other districts such as Nam Từ Liêm, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quốc Oai, Hoài Đức and Đan Phượng.

According to the organisers, about 10,000 marathoners from 23 countries and regions will check in to the regional running series, competing in the 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km categories.

Among the professionals are Kenyan Edwin Kiptoo who has dominated Việt Nam's marathon season this year, national men's champion and record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, women's winner Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa and multi-time SEA Games champion Nguyễn Thị Oanh of Việt Nam, Malaysian runner Muhaizar Mohamad and many national runners from Laos and Cambodia.

"I have researched the route and found that it is beautiful with many straight and flat sections, having only a few turns. This will help athletes run confidently, safely and comfortably," said Oanh, who holds the national women's marathon record of 2hr 44.20min.

"The organisers also take good care of the running routes to ensure the best conditions for participants. So I believe I could run a personal best here. My coach and I have worked on a specific plan so that I will run well in this tournament."

In addition to the race, the organisers will also hold different activities at a marathon expo area. One of the highlights is a meet with German expert Karl Gunter Lange of the national athletics team on November 30.

He will lead a training session on long-distance running applying sports science called 'Training like a champion'.

Currently a lecturer and senior coach of the World Athletics Federation, Lange is a special assistant to the President of Uganda in the fields of education and sports. He worked in Việt Nam in 2006 and 2010 and helped runner Trương Thanh Hằng win two Asian Games women's 800m and 1500m silver medals.

The Viettel Marathon 2024 is the first race tournament held over three Indochina countries. It is jointly held by Viettel, Việt Nam Athletics and Vietcontent, with the cooperation of athletics federations of Laos and Cambodia.

The first leg was a success, held in Luang Prabang, Laos, with about 5,000 participants. The last leg will be in Angkor Wat, Cambodia, on December 22.

AAA Vice President Tigor M. Tanjung said it was the first time such a tournament had been held in Asia and he applauded it not just in terms of racing, but in helping to promote the running movement in the (Indochina) community, benefiting both elite and amateur runners.

The US$150,000 series is expected to receive the World Athletics Bronze Label in the next season. If approved, it will be the first marathon in Việt Nam reaching this recognition. VNS