Female golfers to vie for national club championship title

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Club Championship - VCC Ladies 2024 will be held December 4-5 at the Dragon Golf Links in Hải Phòng.

The biennial event will gather golfers from 16 clubs nationwide including four of the leading teams including defending champions Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Golf Association, Golf Life Club, Women Leaders Golf Club and Quảng Ninh Golf Club.

Nine others qualified from three regional qualifications, while three were given wildcards by the Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA) by way of thanks for their outstanding achievements in developing women's golf.

Players will be divided into three groups based on handicaps, competing nine matches in two days under a match play format.

The first day will be fourballs and foursomes matches, while singles matches will be applied in the second day.

"The tournament is not only a professional opportunity for female golfers, but also an opportunity to promote the women's golf movement in Việt Nam. It also creates chances to exchange ideas and learn from clubs nationwide," said Vi Quốc Tuấn, VGA Vice President.

In addition to the championship title and attractive prizes, the top four teams will receive privileges to attend the 2026 tournament, in which the champion team will also be exempt from the participation fee.

VGA Vice President and Head of the Organising Committee, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, said: "The strong development of women's golf in recent years is a good sign. We have seen a significantly increasing number of female golfers and their professional quality has improved.

"The VCC Ladies 2024 will be a vivid testament to this development. VGA wants to offer up the best conditions to push for women's golf sustainable development, making an important contribution to the overall growth of the game." VNS