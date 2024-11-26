Strongest team to compete in ASEAN Cup, defender Mạnh insists

Football

HÀ NỘI — On his return to the national team, Đỗ Duy Mạnh says Việt Nam are in the best possible shape ahead of the ASEAN Cup which starts this week.

The defender is part of a squad who have been tasked with, at the very least, reaching the final of the Cup.

In preparation for the tournament, coach Kim Sang-sik and his players have been at a training camp in South Korea's Gyeongju City, where they will also have some friendlies against local clubs

Although the weather is much colder than it is currently in Việt Nam, Mạnh and his teammates are working hard on tactics and play.

"As professional players we have to adapt with all training and in every competitive environment. We must quickly make ourselves familiar with the weather here and we are doing every thing we can," said Mạnh.

"It is clear that the Việt Nam Football Federation and coaching board have had their plan. I think it is a good place for us to improve our fitness and tactics.

"We are here with excitement and high determination and we are proud to represent Việt Nam. Our rivals have progressed strongly in recent years so we need to totally focus and give it our best," he said.

Teammate and striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh, agreed and said, despite their rivals improving form, reaching the final match would not be a tough task for Việt Nam.

"Like other players, I am excited to play for Việt Nam at the Cup. We all want to show our best ability for highest results," said Linh, one of three top scorers with seven goals at the 2024 V.League 1.

Along with several experienced players, coach Kim called in a number of young faces for the team, those who have performed well in the domestic leagues.

Linh praised his new teammates and believed that the combination would help push Việt Nam to the final.

"They are training hard and express their desire to contribute to the team. Hopefully they will maintain the spirit till the end of the tournament.

"Wearing the national jersey means that each player must try their best to complete his own target and the team's goal. In my opinion, a place in the final is not a very difficult task for Việt Nam. I can see clearly that my teammates are comfortable, focused and ready for the games," he said.

Linh's trust in the team was also due to hopes of a stellar display from Việt Nam's best scorer in history, Nguyễn Xuân Son.

Brazil-born Son became a Vietnamese a couple of month ago after his citizenship application was approved.

His scoring skills is unquestionable as he scored 31 goals, setting a national record, last season, so he along with Linh is a top scorer this year.

The VFF has sent requests to FIFA and the regional football federation which, if approved, will mean Son will be included in Việt Nam's squad at the ASEAN Cup.

Although Linh will have to vie harder for a place in the first squad if Son is called, the 2023 Silver Ball holder still welcomes his teammate.

“Son is a quality player and if he joins us he will help strengthen our power," said Linh.

"He will definitely not meet with any difficulty integrating with the team as he has been in Việt Nam for five years, playing for several V.League clubs for a long time and showing his outstanding performance."

The Việt Nam team also have an additional boost while they are in South Korea. Former World Cup participant Lee Won Jae, the Korean legendary goalkeeper has joined the team.

Lee played 132 matches for the national team over a career spanning 18 years and took part in four World Cups in 1994, 2002, 2006 and 2010.

He signed a contract with the VFF early this month. His first task will be offering coaching sessions to the four Vietnamese goalkeepers during the camp and ASEAN Cup.

The Vietnamese team will have three friendly matches in Gyeongju. The first match is against Ulsan Citizen FC on November 27, they will then play Daegu FC on November 29 and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC two days later.

They will begin the Cup campaign against Laos on December 9 at the New Lao National Stadium in Vientiane. — VNS