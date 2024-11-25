Việt Nam begin Asian Esports Games 2024 with win over Thailand

Esports

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam beat Thailand in the first match of the women's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event in the first day of the Asian Esports Games 2024 (AEG) on Monday in Thailand.

The AEG, one of the largest esports tournaments in the continent, is a new event with participation from Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) members. The inaugural edition has been organised by the Thailand Esports Federation with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand. The AESF will serve as the sanctioning body.

About 180 athletes from 29 countries and territories will compete in three events of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Arena of Valor (AoV) and eFootball at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mak in Bangkok until December 2.

Việt Nam sent competitors to all three events.

There are 19 teams in the MLBB, divided into four groups. Việt Nam are in Group A with Uzbekistan, China, Mongolia and the hosts.

In the AoV of eight teams, Vietnamese players will be against Hong Kong, Macao, Chinese Taipei and Laos.

In the 23-squad eFootball, Nguyễn Anh Nhật will be against representatives from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Turmenistan and Bangladesh in Group B.

In all events, top two teams of each group will advance to the double elimination stage.

Prior to the Asian competitions, Vietnamese players took part in both local and international tournament such as Đấu Trường Danh Vọng Mùa Đông, IESF World Esports Championship, Global Esports Games and China-ASEAN Esports Competition and IFeLeague Virtual Football tournaments.

Winners of the MLBB and AoV will walk away with US$3,000 while two runners-up receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

The champion of eFootball will bag $1,500, runners-up will earn $1,000 and $500. VNS