Bodybuilder proves age no barrier to success

Bodybuilding

Thanh Hà

After more than two decades away from the stage, bodybuilder Lê Thị Hương Giang has returned to prove that age is no obstacle to achieving greatness.

The 49-year-old recently captured gold at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Maldives, securing a dream victory in the women's classical 1.65m category.

Giang's outstanding performance convinced all judges to place her on the top of the podium, making her the oldest world champion in Vietnamese bodybuilding history.

Breaking barriers

Giang was among 20 members of the Vietnamese team competing in the Maldives earlier this month. Her win not only marked her return to international competition but also showcased her enduring passion for the sport and her belief that experience and diligence are key to success.

Giang was one of the pioneers of Vietnamese women’s bodybuilding in the 1990s. At 17, she was a thin, weak girl who tried several sports to improve her physique and weight. By chance, she discovered bodybuilding and immediately fell in love with it.

Shortly after beginning training, Giang entered an amateur contest in HCM City and won first prize in the 52kg class. Her victory ignited a journey that saw her dominate not only domestic tournaments but also continental competitions, earning a vast collection of medals.

Giang retired in 2002 and did coaching in Hà Nội, where she supported head coach Nguyễn Văn Hùng, her husband, in training many successful athletes. Under their guidance, Hà Nội became one of Việt Nam’s bodybuilding hubs.

Despite her success as a coach, Giang was concerned about the limited number of women in northern Việt Nam pursuing bodybuilding. She attributed this to misconceptions about the sport.

“Many women believe bodybuilding will make them overly muscular and less feminine, but that’s not true. Like any sport, bodybuilding improves health and helps practitioners achieve an athletic physique,” Giang said.

“Bodybuilding doesn’t just create visible muscles. It requires balanced training and proper nutrition. Women, especially middle-aged women, should work out for 30-45 minutes a day to improve their health and fitness,”

Triumphant return

Giang’s decision to return to competition in 2023, after 22 years of retirement, surprised the bodybuilding community. However, it was a well-considered move motivated by her enduring love for the sport and a desire to inspire more women to take up bodybuilding.

“When I decided to compete again, my family was initially worried. But later, my husband and kids supported me fully,” said Giang. “I wanted to motivate my athletes, particularly the women, and show them that physical and spiritual beauty go hand in hand.”

Returning to competition at a high level was no easy task. Giang committed to an intense training and nutrition regime, with four daily meals consisting of boiled foods like shrimp, fish, chicken breast, and eggs.

“One week to 10 days before the competition, I reduced my intake of starch and water. From 1 litre of water per day, I cut down to 500ml and continued to reduce it further to ensure my skin stayed thin and tight, making the muscles more visible,” Giang explained.

Her hard work paid off at the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Nepal in September, where she won gold in the U50 age group. Giang triumphed over younger competitors, solidifying her place as one of the continent’s finest athletes.

“I was overjoyed to win gold at nearly 50 years old. Even more special was that the official who presented me the medal had given me a bronze 22 years ago. It was an emotional moment for both of us,” Giang said.

Experts have praised Giang for her unparalleled willpower and meticulous preparation, noting that her perfectly proportioned physique remains a challenge for younger athletes to match. Her ability to compete—and win—at this level is extraordinary, and her achievements have cemented her legacy as Việt Nam’s greatest female bodybuilder.

World champion at last

With her Asian championship gold medal in hand, Giang set her sights on the World Championships, determined to claim the only title missing from her illustrious career.

“Female bodybuilders today compete in sparkling bikinis and high heels, a big change from the simpler outfits we wore decades ago. The current generation of athletes is young, beautiful, and highly skilled. Their training methods have also evolved,” Giang said. “To stay competitive, I have to constantly update my techniques and approach.”

Giang’s preparation culminated in a stunning performance at the World Championships, where she outshone all rivals to claim the top prize. Her 1.5-minute stage performance was the culmination of months of dedication, discipline, and determination.

“In bodybuilding, there’s no room for hesitation or fear. To win, you must show all your hard work and dedication in just 1.5 minutes on stage,” she said.

Her victory in the Maldives was not just a personal achievement, but also a testament to the resilience and strength of Vietnamese athletes. As a world champion at 49, Giang has redefined what is possible in sport and inspired countless others to pursue their dreams, regardless of age.

“I hope my journey will encourage more women to take up bodybuilding and show them the incredible benefits it can bring to their lives,” Giang said. “Age is just a number. What matters is passion and perseverance.” VNS