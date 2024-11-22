Việt Nam Journalists Association Table Tennis Championship set to begin in Hà Nội

Table Tennis

HÀ NỘI — The much-anticipated Việt Nam Journalists Association Table Tennis Championship is set to kick off on December 1 in Hà Nội, promising three days of exhilarating competition and camaraderie among the nation’s media professionals.

Co-organised by the Việt Nam Journalists Association and the Hà Nội People's Committee, this exciting event will run through December 3.

The championship will feature hundreds of participants, including reporters, journalists and members from press agencies across the country. The event serves as a vibrant platform for networking and fostering solidarity among media professionals, enhancing their connection with the community.

The tournament will showcase 14 competitive categories, encompassing men’s and women’s singles, doubles and team events across various age groups. Notably, there will be special competitions for both male and female leaders, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the event.

Acting Director of the Centre for Journalism and Culture and Deputy Head of the Tournament Organising Committee, Lê Mỹ Ái Linh, said: “This year, we’re excited to introduce a dedicated Fanpage to share updates, images, and highlights of the matches with fans and media agencies. Our goal is to expand the tournament’s reach beyond just the press, transforming it into an open table tennis event that encourages interaction between journalists and non-professional athletes in the Vietnamese table tennis community.”

Winners in each category will be awarded cups, flags, medals and cash prizes, adding an extra layer of motivation for participants.

The permanent vice president of the Việt Nam Journalists Association and head of the organising committee, Nguyễn Đức Lợi, emphasised the championship's significance: “This is the largest sports platform for the press. I encourage all athletes to embody the spirit of sportsmanship, adhere to the rules and represent their agencies with pride.” VNS