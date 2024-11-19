Công Phượng's revival offers hope for Việt Nam's attack in ASEAN Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Công Phượng's impressive form at Bình Phước gives him a strong chance of securing a place in the Vietnamese national team for the upcoming 2024 ASEAN Cup.

After moving from Yokohama FC in Japan's J2 League to Bình Phước, a club in Việt Nam's V.League 2, Phượng took a step back in terms of a competitive environment. The standard of Vietnamese football lags significantly behind that of Japan while, playing in the first division, which features fewer teams, no foreign players and limited competition, presents its own challenges.

Compounding this was the fact that Phượng's contract with Yokohama ended after the player registration period for the V.League 1 had closed, leaving him with no option but to play in the first division upon returning to Việt Nam.

Despite these challenges, Phượng is thriving at Bình Phước. He has started five matches this season, allowing him to regain his competitive edge and improve his fitness. Coach Nguyễn Anh Đức has recognised him as a key player and Phượng rewarded that confidence in his ability by scoring three goals and providing one assist, contributing to more than half of Bình Phước's goals in the first division.

While Phượng hasn't yet returned to his peak form, the skills that once distinguished him remain intact. His long-range goal against Khánh Hòa Club and the corner kick assist to Tự Nhân, who scored against Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, showcased his powerful shooting, dribbling ability, acceleration, agility in the penalty area and determination to prove himself.

Phượng shines at a time when the Vietnamese team are in need of quality strikers.

Coach Kim Sang-sik has experimented with various forwards during recent training sessions, but only Tiến Linh and Vĩ Hào have stood out. Tuấn Hải and Văn Toàn are dealing with injuries, while Thanh Bình and Văn Tùng have yet to demonstrate their capabilities. This thin attacking line means coach Kim is actively searching for players like Phượng, who brings solid experience, adaptability and a strong competitive spirit.

In the past year, the 29 year old player has only been called up to the national team once, during the September 2023 training session, due to limited playtime at Yokohama. However, with his competitive spirit returning, the striker has the potential to reclaim his spot on the national team.

TV sports commentator Vũ Quang Huy said: "Phượng has experience and class, along with an exemplary lifestyle. Returning to Bình Phước, he is playing well and remains in good form. Given the current lack of strong strikers in the Vietnamese team, he deserves a chance to train in South Korea to prepare for the regional cup. His selection will depend on his performance."

Expert Đoàn Minh Xương added: "While Phượng is certainly deserving of a place on the national team for the ASEAN Cup 2024, his playing style may not align with coach Kim's vision for the team's tactical system.

"Kim aims to rejuvenate the squad and Phượng is no longer young. Additionally, coach Kim needs a striker who excels at pressing or wingers with speed and the ability to break through defences. Phượng's role at Bình Phước is more about playmaking, a position already filled by Hoàng Đức and Quang Hải on the national team."

In the upcoming ASEAN Cup, Việt Nam have been placed in Group B, alongside Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos. The tournament features ten teams divided into two groups, with matches played in a round-robin format, both home and away. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Việt Nam will kick off their campaign against Laos on December 9, followed by matches against Indonesia on December 15, the Philippines on December 18 and Myanmar on December 21. — VNS