Việt Nam win 6-1 over the Philippines, setting up a final match against Thailand

Futsal

MANILA — Việt Nam trounced the hosts 6-1 in the final of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2024 on November 19 in Manila, the Philippines.

With maximum nine points from three wins, Việt Nam are temporally on top of the ranking and qualify for the gold medal match with one game in hand.

They will play Thailand, who are in second place and also qualified for the final, late on November 20 and this match will decide the top two positions in the round robin clash.

At the PhilSports Arena on November 19, Việt Nam took a while to exert their dominance, before going into the lead in the 13th minute thanks to Trần Thị Lan Mai.

After the break Lê Thị Thanh Ngân then put Việt Nam further ahead in the 21st minute, while the Philippines pulled a goal back in the 25th minute through Alisha Clare Mendoza Del Campo.

However, Việt Nam stepped on the pedal to score a flurry of goals through Nguyễn Phương Anh (26th), Mai (30th), Trần Thị Thu Xuân (31st) and K’Thua (33rd), for a well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Indonesia fought back for their first full points of the competition when they overpowered Myanmar 7-0.

Fitri Rosdiana scored twice in the 16th and 21st minutes as Indonesia made sure of the win through Fitri Sundari (11th), Alya Ananda Hendrita (14th), Ikeu Rosita (23rd), Dinar Kartika Sari (30th) and Agnes Matulapelwa (33rd) for the final scoreline.

Indonesia will take on the Philippines to decide which two teams will play in the classification third and fourth placing match.

The final of the championship will be played on November 21. — VNS