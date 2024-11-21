Nha Trang to host Việt Nam's premier golf festival - A tribute to 100 years of golf

NHA TRANG — The Việt Nam - Nha Trang Golf Festival 2024, themed 'One Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf' will be held from November 27 to 29 in Nha Trang City, Khánh Hòa Province.

This event aims to honour the 100-year history of golf in Việt Nam and its positive contribution to Vietnamese tourism.

The festival seeks to preserve and enhance the historical, cultural, economic and social values of golf within the community. It aims to make golf more accessible and popular, while stimulating local tourism in Việt Nam.

It is expected to attract hundreds of golfers from across the country, featuring unique and vibrant activities that promise to bring endless excitement to both golfers and fans.

Golf was first introduced in Việt Nam in the 1920s with the establishment of the first golf course in Đà Lạt. Over the past century, golf has evolved significantly. For many decades, it did not receive much attention, but this changed in the 1980s and 1990s when Việt Nam began to open up its economy. During this time, Đồng Mô golf course emerged as a successful business model.

Since 2000 and particularly from 2015 onwards, golf in Việt Nam has grown rapidly. The number of golf courses has increased to nearly hundred and the player base has surpassed 150,000. Annually, more than 30 major tournaments are held in the country, excluding grassroots events and club tournaments. Việt Nam is now recognised as a leading golf destination in the Asia-Pacific region, having received numerous accolades from international organisations.

In 2012, the International Golf Tourism Organisation named Việt Nam the 'Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year'. Between 2017 to 2023, Việt Nam was consecutively voted the 'Best Golf Destination in Asia' in the World Travel Awards (WTA).

Over the past decade, golf in Việt Nam has developed into a significant industry, contributing to both the economy and society. The country boasts a robust system of golf courses built to international standards, attracting large numbers of tourists who come to play, relax and enjoy Việt Nam's rich culinary culture along its picturesque coastline.

Additionally, Việt Nam has established a well-invested ecosystem for golf, featuring modern training academies and an increasing number of qualified coaches. The growth of amateur tournaments and the establishment of numerous golf clubs further illustrate the sport's development, with the Hà Nội Golf Association leading the country with over 130 member clubs.

With a solid foundation in amateur golf, Việt Nam is now focusing on nurturing young talent. Recent successes, such as the gold medal won by Lê Khánh Hưng at SEA Games 32 and the bronze medal earned by Nguyễn Anh Minh, have elevated the status of Vietnamese golf in the Asia-Pacific region. These young talents have achieved numerous prestigious titles, both domestically and internationally, showcasing the bright future of golf in the country. VNS