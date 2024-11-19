Việt Nam claim second win at regional futsal championship

MANILA — Việt Nam defeated Indonesia 5-0 in the second match of the ASEAN Women's Futsal Championship on November 18 in Manila, the Philippines.

Bùi Thị Trang bagged a double after Nguyễn Phương Anh's opening goal in the first minute of the match.

Biện Thị Hằng and Lê Thị Thanh Ngân scored one each to seal Việt Nam's second win at the tournament at the Philsports Arena.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng asked his players for 100 per cent focus against Indonesia, a tough rival that had delivered a strong defence before losing 0-1 to title candidate Thailand in a previous game.

The Vietnamese side did a better job than expected, however. They confused the Indonesian defence with consecutive attacks, and Anh's early goal broke their plans.

Five minutes later, Anh sent a perfect ball to Trang in the box, and she did what she needed to do, heading the ball into the right corner of the Indonesian goal.

It was 3-0 for Việt Nam 30 seconds later, when Trang again made another header to join the tournament's leading scorers list.

At the 12th minute, Trang assisted Hằng with a close-range tap-in to make it 4-0.

The last goal was scored at the 38th minute, when Ngân's long-distance finish was too hard to block.

In a prior match, Thailand secured their third win, beating Myanmar 2-1 to stay on top of the ranking table.

Việt Nam place second with six points and will play the hosts next. Indonesia will play Myanmar, while Thailand have a rest day.

The championship features five teams competing in a single round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The tournament will conclude with the gold-medal match on November 21. — VNS