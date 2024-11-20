Coach Kim blends experience and youth in national team selection ahead of ASEAN Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI Head coach Kim Sang-sik has announced a list of 30 players being called up to the Vietnamese national team in preparation for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

According to the Việt Nam Football Federation the list includes some familiar names and some less so, younger players who the coach hopes will bring in some fresh perspective.

Some well-known names remain, including Đặng Văn Lâm, Bùi Tiến Dũng, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Tiến Linh. These players gained prominence under former coach Park Hang-seo and have contributed significantly to the country's footballing achievements in the past.

Additionally, South Korean coach Kim has included younger talents, some of whom were developed during former coach Philippe Troussier's tenure.

Players like Nguyễn Thái Sơn, Khuất Văn Khang, Nguyễn Đình Bắc, Nguyễn Văn Trường, and Bùi Vĩ Hào are expected to play crucial roles as coach Kim works to refresh the squad and enhance the team's playing style.

Commentator Vũ Quang Huy said he believes the selection is both appropriate and reasonable.

"These players have become well-known under coach Park, alongside the younger talents who have matured during coach Troussier's time. This choice is sensible because the V.League 1 has not seen many new players showcasing their abilities recently, he said.

"Therefore, it is logical to rely on veteran players with proven skills and considerable experience. Seasoned players with extensive national team experience will likely adapt better than younger players with limited exposure to international tournaments."

However, Kim is still providing opportunities for certain young players, including Hào, Khang, Trường, and Nguyễn Quốc Việt, indicating that there will be a balanced mix of experience and youth within the national team.

Notably, midfielder and 31-year-old captain Quế Ngọc Hải and midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng, also 31, the 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball winner, are absent from the national team roster for this crucial tournament.

Huy said: "While this is somewhat surprising, it is ultimately reasonable. Both Hải and Dũng are 'heroes' of Vietnamese football and have dedicated many years to the national team. We acknowledge and respect their contributions. However, nothing lasts forever. They are older now and their performance can no longer meet expectations."

Hải has recently returned from injury and has not seen much playtime at Bình Dương. Meanwhile, Dũng has struggled to complete matches at Hà Nội FC and has begun to step aside for younger players over the past two seasons.

One other absence, Nguyễn Công Phượng, a talented striker who could have been expected to inject vitality into the national team's attack, has once again been left off coach Kim's latest call-up list.

This decision surprised many fans, as Phượng had recently delivered outstanding performances for Trường Tươi Bình Phước in the V.League 2, scoring three goals and providing one assist since joining the First Division team - an impressive scoring efficiency compared to many domestic players today.

Việt Nam have been placed in Group B, alongside Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos in the ASEAN Cup.

They will kick off their campaign against Laos on December 9, followed by matches against Indonesia on December 15, the Philippines on December 18, and Myanmar on December 21. VNS