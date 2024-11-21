Marathoners run for a green and strong Bình Phước

Marathon

BÌNH PHƯỚC — About 5,000 runners will take part in the second Bình Phước Marathon - Trường Tươi Group 2024 which will be held on November 23-24 in Đồng Xoài City, Bình Phước Province.

Runners will compete in five distances of 2km, introduced this year for the first time for the youngest runners) 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

A total of VNĐ400 million (US$15,700) bonus is up for grabs.

With a message of 'The run of green warriors', it is hoped that the marathon will inspire the runners to stretch themselves over local beautiful routes.

The organisers also encourage participants to support and protect the fresh and green environment, running for healthy and strong Bình Phương and Việt Nam.

As it is a non-profit race, the runners will contribute to wildlife conservation by taking part with every kilometre they run exchanged for trees to plant in the city.

National marathon champions Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa, both Bình Phước natives and Miss Intercontinental 2022 Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, have been invited to be ambassadors at the races.

Athletes and tourists can also immerse themselves in a festival-like atmosphere around the races, enjoying cooking specialties of 41 local ethnic groups, including dishes created from cashew nuts and many famous OCOP products of Bình Phước, and a night of traditional music. — VNS