Marathoners to secure PB at entertaining VPIM 2024

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The VPBank International Marathon (VPIM) 2024 will feature 11,000 runners taking part in typical routes under vibrant music and dance performance throughout their tournament on October 13 in Hà Nội.

The event was officially open on October 11 night at the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square next to the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

A huge stage of music and light of the Prime's Night entertained thousands of marathoners, local residents and tourists.

"This year, we have made it a big event with difference to motivate competitors while running," said Nguyễn Thùy Dương, head of the organising board.

"In addition to the large scale stage for the opening ceremony where spectators enjoy an entertaining combination of music, songs, dance and amazing lightning display, there are three other stages arranged along the track routes. Many famous singers will amuse either runners or supporters while our volunteers will stir up the environment to encourage them for best results."

Also at the opening ceremony, the organisers presented VNĐ330 million to the representative of the Tấm Lòng Việt Fund to support people in need.

On October 12 morning, 500 kids runners took part in their exciting tournament around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake, easily overcome challenging obstacles such as ball houses, bowling balls, and hurdles to the finish line.

Meanwhile adult runners from 20 countries and regions check-in and collect bibs to be ready for their four different categories of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km on October 13.

They will test skills on the designed routes that begin at the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square and finish at the Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street next to the Thiền Quang Lake. On the way, they will get through the capital city's famous landmarks such as the Children's Palace, State Bank, Government Guest House (Tonkin Palace) to Tràng Tiền Street and Lý Thái Tổ flower garden. Each stop reflects the cultural beauty and long history of Hà Nội.

The organisers believe that the VPIM 2024 is not only a sports event but also an opportunity for marathoners to (re)discover the beauty of the ancient city with the Old Quarter streets in combination with an elegant Hà Nội which is rich in identity, dynamic, modern and full of vitality.

"I think the most challenging obstacles of the race is the Đông Trù Bridge at the 33rd km, the last 10km is time of exhaust, and when they step on the Long Biên Bridge with really narrow route before racing to the finish," said Nghiêm Thị Hồng Nhung of ANTA Running Club after she tested the route.

Meanwhile leader of the pacer team Nguyễn Hà Giang said the new finish destination near the Thống Nhất Park with fresh air and green environment would push runners. He also thought that with such typical running way, many runners would earn their personal best this season.

Association of International Marathons (AIMS) expert Kim Vivian said that the route had more space at the finish line area, allowing runners to flexibly adjust their run while maintaining plenty of space for runners behind as they reached the finish line. He advised athletes to keep their energy until they cross the Long Biên Bridge, then accelerate to the finish line.

With all AIMS-certificated categories, runners can use their results to apply to take part in the six World Marathon Majors. — VNS